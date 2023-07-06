Three arrested after stolen vehicle report on Wednesday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three men were arrested heading toward Cecil Lake after a report of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, community members contained the suspects involved in the vehicle theft.
Corporal Madonna Saunderson, in RCMP communications, said police responded, and all three suspects were arrested.
Police Dog Services reportedly assisted in the arrest of one of the suspects.
Mounties confirmed the vehicle was stolen, and one suspect remains in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
