NRRM reviews, updates emergency preparedness plans

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has been working with various agencies to review and update existing emergency preparedness plans.
FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has been working with various agencies to review and update existing emergency preparedness plans.

The NRRM reportedly ensures evacuation plans are adaptive to current conditions, such as the Donnie Creek wildfire.

“We must always hope for the best but plan for the worst,” said Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser.

The RCMP, Northern Health, BC Emergency Health Services and others are involved in the discussions

The NRRM suggests the following for residents to be prepared:

In the event of an evacuation order, the NRRM said the order will be shared via multiple means of communication, including provincial broadcasting intrusive alerts, the NRRM’s website, social media and more.

Once in the community residents were directed to evacuate to, they should register with emergency support services (ESS) at the reception centre or online and await further instructions.

For more information, visit the NRRM’s website.

