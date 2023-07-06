Health Connect Registry expands in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. — The provincial government expanded the Health Connect Registry, hosted by Health Link BC to connect primary-care providers to residents across all B.C. communities on July 1st.
According to the Ministry of Health, residents will be connected to a primary-care provider based on their health needs, the provider’s ability to take on those needs and the region they are located in.
“The Health Connect Registry is a crucial action, delivering on our government’s commitment to strengthen health care, and it will help us provide better, easier access to primary care for generations to come,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.
“Between the new doctors who signed up with our new-to-practice incentive program, doctors who are joining the new payment model, as well as new nurse practitioners and the many more to come, we are ensuring people throughout the province can connect with those primary-care providers and others as medical professionals enter family practice and build their patient panel.”
Through the registries, the province will have a list of patients who are looking for a primary care provider, patients who already have one and which providers or clinics can accept new patients.
Beginning on November 30th, the province will provide quarterly reports on the progress to add more family doctors and nurse practitioners, as well as on connecting more patients from the registry to a primary-care provider.
For more information and to register, visit HealthLink BC’s website.
To learn more about B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, visit the Government of B.C.’s website.