Two dead as motorcycle and SUV collide between Lytton and Spences Bridge, B.C.

LILLOOET, B.C. — Two people have died in a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV northeast of Lytton, British Columbia.
A statement from RCMP says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge.
Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says both victims were on the motorcycle.
He says the investigation is just beginning, but early indications suggest the motorcycle might have crossed into the path of the oncoming SUV.
Other travellers provided first aid to the injured pair but Clark says both were pronounced dead later.
The crash closed that section of Highway 1 for several hours but DriveBC, the province’s online travel information site, shows traffic is flowing again.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.
The Canadian Press
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.