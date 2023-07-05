Severe thunderstorm warning issued for South Peace, watch issued for North Peace, Fort Nelson

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for the South Peace and a severe thunderstorm watch for the North Peace and Fort Nelson areas. 
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for the South Peace and a severe thunderstorm watch for the North Peace and Fort Nelson areas. 

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a severe cluster of thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and hail up to the size of a nickel. 

These severe thunderstorms are currently located 30 kilometres east of Tumbler Ridge, and moving eastward at 20 kilometres per hour, crossing Highway 52. 

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads. 

In the North Peace and Fort Nelson areas, conditions are currently favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

The latest updates can be found on the Government of Canada’s website. 

