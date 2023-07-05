Peace Country Pickleball Association to provide clinics on Saturday

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Peace Country Pickleball Association is providing two clinics on July 8th at the pickleball courts in Taylor.
The first clinic is open to beginners who are interested in learning how to play pickleball. The clinic will cover the basics of pickleball such as warm-ups and stretching, court layout, safety and ethics, strokes, and rules of the game.
The second clinic is for intermediate or advanced players who are looking to improve partner play and fine-tune their strategy. The clinic will teach a variety of advanced pickleball techniques including proper warm-up routines and ready position, the how and why of drop shots, effective serves, serve returns and shot blocking, and specialty shots.
Each clinic costs $20 dollars per participant and is payable by cash at the event. The clinics are open to all members of the public with no age restriction, however, the association expects participants to pay attention and participate at an adult level. The Peace Country Pickleball Association is a non-profit society, and funds raised by the clinics will go towards court maintenance and improvements, equipment purchases, and providing more clinics to the community.
The beginner’s clinic will run this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., followed by the intermediate clinic from 12:30 p.m. until 2:20 p.m. The pickleball courts are located adjacent to the Lone Wolf Golf Course clubhouse in Taylor.
Community members interested in registering for the pickleball clinics can do so by emailing peacecountrypickleball@gmail.com. Registrants are asked to specify which clinic they are signing up for.
