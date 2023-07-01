UPDATE – Missing 37 year-old found

UPDATE – The 37 year-old man has been located.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 37-year-old man reported missing on June 26, 2023 was located safe and sound. Fort St. John RCMP would like to thank those that assisted with the investigation.
The RCMP thank the media and the public for their assistance.
As per Energeticcity.ca’s policy, the missing person’s name has been removed from the story because they have been found by police.
Some details that were provided to help the public identify and locate the individual have also been removed.
