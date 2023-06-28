Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month: Hudson Crook

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Hudson Crook’s passion, commitment and sportsmanship for Junior High School Rodeo has led to her being selected as June’s Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month.
The individual who nominated Hudson for youth athlete of the month described her as someone with a “wonderful attitude and a great sportsman who loves to cheer on and support her fellow competitors.”
“Her kindness and peaceful attitude make her an exceptional competitor, but also a wonderful friend, and she deserves to be recognized for this,” said the nomination.
The 14-year-old’s passion for rodeo began around five years ago after horseriding with her cousins and getting her own horse.
It started as a sport that she just wanted to try out, and it turned into a passion leading her to compete in gymkhanas, an equestrian event featuring speed pattern racing and timed games for horse riders, and local rodeos.
The events Hudson participates in for Junior High School Rodeo are barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.
Hudson’s training before events features working on position and connecting with her horse, Jade, skills she has learned from previous clinics she has attended. Hudson says she usually tries to ride her horse four to five times a week.
Recently, Hudson competed at the 2023 Junior Provincial Final in Quesnel, competing in goat tying, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. According to Hudson’s mom, Kristine, only 12 athletes from Northern BC are selected for provincials.
Through her efforts at provincials, Hudson qualified to compete at nationals in August in Brandon, Manitoba, in goat tying through her efforts at provincials.
“It’s like a really amazing feeling to know that you’ve worked so hard and got to a high level and made it to your finals and stuff,” Hudson said.
The one thing she loves most about rodeo is the adrenaline rush while competing.
“That’s what I really love about it.”
Hudson also loves the “amazing communities’ in rodeo and watching others ride.
Hudson has some big dreams for her future, hoping to continue with rodeo and eventually compete in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and the Canadian Finals Rodeo. As a career, Hudson wants to work with horses and is considering becoming an equine chiropractor.
Congratulations to Hudson Crook for being named the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for June.
