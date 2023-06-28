Energetic City Roller Derby Association folds

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Energetic City Roller Derby Association announced the folding of its league in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The decision was made at the association’s annual general meeting last week and is the result of its struggle to have more than seven skaters commit and join its team, the Killbillies, this season.
The post says roller derby across Canada has struggled to make a comeback since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Roller derby was established in Fort St. John in 2010 and, according to the association’s post, had two full teams at the league’s peak.
The association will host an “epic end of roller derby party” in the fall for anyone who has been involved with roller derby in Fort St. John.
In the meantime, the Energetic City Roller Derby Association will convert its private roller derby Facebook page into a roller skating page to create connections between community members interested in outdoor roller skating.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.