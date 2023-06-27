Toxic drug alert issued in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority issued a toxic drug alert for Fort St. John on Tuesday.
The alert was issued due to an increase in overdoses linked to a stimulant causing deep sedation requiring hospitalization and monitoring.
According to the health authorities, substances circulating in the Northeast region are very toxic, and the alert is a general overdose alert.
Along with the drug alert, the health authorities released the following safety recommendations:
- Get overdose prevention, recognition, and response training; carry Naloxone.
- Don’t use alone. Make a plan and tell a friend who can call for help if needed.
- If using alone, use the Lifeguard or BeSafe applications or the Toward the Heart website.
- Know how much can be tolerated. If sick or had time without using or reduced use, use less.
- When possible, avoid mixing drugs or mixing drugs with alcohol.
- Test a small amount first and go slow.
- Use overdose prevention services (OPS) when possible.
- Access fentanyl drug checking, where available, at OPS sites.
- Call 911 or the local emergency number if someone overdoses.
The Northern Health Overdose Prevention Site in Fort St. John is a mobile OPS site.
Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the mobile OPS site is located at the Alliance Church parking lot at 9804 99th Avenue and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the First Nations Health Authority parking lot at 10130 100th Avenue.
In the first five months of 2023, six people from northeast B.C. died from toxic drug overdoses, according to the most recent B.C. Coroners Service report.
