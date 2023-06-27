Steps to Take Before Starting Your Renovation

It’s no secret that renovations take a lot of planning. Whether you’re updating a deck or gutting the whole home, you need a careful plan. Here are some key steps to take before you get to digging, demolishing or do-it-yourself-ing.
Make a Budget
This tip might be obvious, but it’s crucial. Look carefully at your overall budget, how your savings stack up and what the ideal version of your project could cost. Set your expectations and your spending limit, and then plan how you’ll stay within them. Remember to include a contingency amount that keeps within the total cost that you can afford, or prefer, to spend. This provides breathing room for the inevitable surprise expenses that can occur with any renovation.
Apply for Permits
If you are building or redoing a structure on your property, you may need a permit from your municipality, and the process can take a while. Fines for not obtaining one can reach $50,000 for a first offense, so it’s not worth going without.
While the municipality has a set timeframe to review your application, that doesn’t include the time you need to prepare it (such as getting technical drawings done) or time to revise or appeal it. It’s best to start the process early.
Find the Right Contractor
Hiring a contractor is often a smart choice, even for many savvy DIYers. Just be sure to interview a few and call their references to find a good fit for your needs and expectations. Compare quotes to ensure you’re getting a reasonable rate. Contractors are in high demand across the country, and they often book up months in advance. Delaying your search could leave you disappointed in your options and stuck with a mediocre project.
Request a Utility Locate
Building a fence or a tree house, garden bed or new foundation? If your renovation involves any digging on your property, you’re legally obligated to “request a locate” of where infrastructure is buried on your land. Even minor damage to water, gas, sewer and hydro lines can be costly, disruptive and cause serious safety risks.
Smart Home Technology
While you’re renovating, it may be a great time to consider upgrading to smart home technology. Homeowners are increasingly looking for ways they can conserve energy and lower their utility bills. And, according to one recent survey, four in five Canadians recognize that smart home technology can help them manage their energy consumption. But, only one in five is actually using these systems. Here are three key benefits of smart home technology.
Home Automation
A smart home is one where Wi-Fi-connected lights and appliances can be controlled via apps on your phone no matter where you are. On the way to the airport and worried you forgot to turn off the curling iron? You can check on your app – and turn off the appliance remotely if you did. Your kid forgot to bring their key? Unlock the door remotely to let them in. There are even refrigerators with internal cameras so you can see what you already have inside while you’re standing in an aisle at the grocery store.
Home and Personal Security
With smart systems, you can program lights to go on and off to give the appearance that your home is occupied while you’re away. Inside, you can use an app or voice controls to turn on lighting before you enter a room or approach a stairway to avoid a tripping hazard. Camera-equipped doorbells let you see who is at the door before you open it, or you can speak directly to a courier to give them instructions on where to hide a package if you’re not home.
Smart appliances can also send notifications if there are any problems, whether you’re out for the day or on holiday. You can set up your HVAC system, for example, to send you a message if the heating or cooling doesn’t kick in within a specific period of time. There are also water detectors that will notify you of a potential leak.
Finally, security sensors and cameras can send you alerts if there’s unexpected activity in or around the property.
Energy Conservation
Of course, the biggest benefit of utilizing smart home technology is the power it gives homeowners to reduce their energy consumption and help lower their household carbon footprint.
One of the most important smart home tools for this is a home energy monitor. These tools can be paired with Wi-Fi enabled switches to turn your home devices on and off from your phone. Homeowners also receive real-time home energy usage so they can make adjustments to reduce their energy load, such as unplugging appliances that draw power even while idle.
