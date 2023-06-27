Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club wraps up successful season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club wrapped up a successful season at the end of May.
According to the club’s president and head coach Rishav Sharma, the badminton club’s season began last September with 35 kids participating.
“By the time we finished the season, we had 45 athletes, probably more than that,” said Sharma.
The club held its first badminton tournament in December for kids outside school teams.
Sharma says after the tournament in December, the badminton club took around eight athletes to the BC Winter Games in Vernon in March. Sharma’s team took home two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals from the games.
The 2022-2023 season was full of growth for the badminton club, and Sharma says the club’s growth and success are largely due to School District 60 and Bert Ambrose Elementary School.
“They let us use the gym space for longer periods of time, allowing us to have more age groups involved,” said Sharma. “We’ve been able to focus on the older and younger groups as well.”
Currently, the badminton club is holding its first summer camp for kids from ages nine to 17. The camp runs from June 17th to July 29th. Sharma says his focus after the summer camp will be preparing for the new season beginning in September.
“We’ll be working on building a team for zone eight for the BC Winter Games,” said Sharma.
Information on upcoming events or how to join the badminton club can be found on the Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club’s Facebook Page.
