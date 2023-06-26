NCI 5 holds first-ever “car Jiu-Jitsu” match

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Combat Club (NCC) held it’s Northern Combat Invitational 5 in Fort Nelson earlier this month and featured its first-ever “car Jiu-Jitsu” match.
According to NCC owner and head coach Clint Parker, a “car Jiu-Jitsu” match is a Jiu-Jitsu match that takes place in a car instead of on the mat.
“It was super fun. The crowd loved it and laughed their heads off,” said Parker.
Parker said the match-up featured Fort Nelson Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (FNBJJ) coach Marcel Rains and NCC’s Noah Kui.
“They fought in the back seat of a car. It was hilarious, and Marcel won,” said Parker. “We’re probably going to do another one because everyone loved it so much.”
Held at Wolverines Boxing Academy, in association with Fort Nelson Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, NCI 5 marked the first time the NCC made the trip to Fort Nelson to host a tournament, which Parker says was a huge success with a great turnout.
“What shocked me was how many people were there,” said Parker. “With Fort Nelson being a smaller town – the gym was packed.”
The NCC’s Aidin Hoffmeyer’s bout against FNBJJ’s Byron Gagne won Best Match, DC MMA’s Conan Fowler won Most Heart, and NCC’s Clay Howwit won Best Sub at the NCI 5.
Next up for the NCC is a kids-only tournament at DC MMA in Dawson Creek on October 7th and an adults-only tournament at the same location on October 21st.
More information about upcoming events and tournaments at the Northern Combat Club can be found on the club’s Facebook page.
Thanks for Reading!
