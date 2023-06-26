Comic-Con at Anne Roberts Young returns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Grade 5 and 6 students at Anne Roberts Young Elementary School came together and held a successful Comic-Con event for the rest of the school.
The event on June 26th featured games, trivia, superheroes, costumes, and stickers.
John English, the teacher behind the school’s Comic-Con event, said students have been working on the event since mid-May, creating characters and giving them backstories. They then got to use the school’s iPads to sketch their character.
Students attending Comic-Con earned stickers by asking questions about the superheroes the older kids created.
Grade 6 student and member of the school’s leadership club, Emily Mineault, said the older students wanted to make an event they would have enjoyed when they were younger.
“We really wanted the little kids to enjoy it. We’ve had so many of the primary classes come in and tell us they hope that in the future, they’ll be the ones who are planning a Comic-Con,” Mineault said.
She added that she felt proud of the work her class put in to hold the event.
“We know that we’re responsible for [inspiring] a whole new generation of kids in the school. Mr. English has been telling us all year long that if we misbehave, the kids after us will misbehave too, but if we’re putting on fun activities, they’re going to want to do that when they’re older,” Mineault said.
Another student, Jace Auger, came to school dressed as a part of the Sith from Star Wars. He said he enjoyed putting on the event for the younger students.
“At first, I kinda thought it would be boring, but after all the build-up to have something like this, it’s actually really fun. Especially seeing little kids having fun,” Auger said.
This was one of the last events the Grade 6 students will be a part of with Anne Roberts Young before heading off to middle school next year.
