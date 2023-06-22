Structure fires quickly extinguished in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to two structure fires in the city on Wednesday.
The first call came in at approximately 3 p.m., at the 8900 block of 101st Avenue, according to Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano.
He said when crews arrived on scene, smoke showed from the building, and a person was visible in the second-story window.
“Crews were able to rescue the patient from the second story and quickly extinguish the fire,” Troiano said.
Four apparatus and 21 firefighters responded to the fire.
One patient was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Troiano said.
Later on in the evening, around 8 p.m., the fire department responded to a house fire in the area of 88th Street and 90th Avenue.
“Crews arrived on scene to see a house with a large amount of smoke and flame along the exterior and into the roof,” Troiano explained.
He said 18 firefighters and five apparatus responded to the house fire, and no injuries were reported.
The house fire is still under investigation.
