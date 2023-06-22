TAYLOR, B.C. — The Doug Babcock Memorial Challenge begins on Friday at the Taylor Speedway.
The challenge marks the speedway’s third racing event of the season. It will feature a variety of vehicle classes, including modifieds, bombers, sports cars, mini stock cars, mini sprint cars, and mowers.
The races begin on Friday at 7:00 p.m., and the event is open to the public to spectate.
Up next at the speedway is the IMCA Modified Invitational, which takes place from August 4th to 6th.
More information about events at the Taylor Speedway can be found on the race track’s Facebook page.
