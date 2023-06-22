Door damaged, two cookies stolen during Baking Me Crazy break-in

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A locally owned and operated bakery was broken into early Thursday morning, following two other break-ins in a plaza on 100th Avenue earlier in the week.
Samantha Law, the owner of Baking Me Crazy, said a man broke into the business around 1:30 a.m. and only got away with two cookies after being unable to find a cash box.
“He peered into our windows and then ended up grabbing a rock from the boulevard along the road, came back and threw it a couple of times at our door, smashed the door, and then came in,” Law said.
The man searched everywhere for a cash box, including where it was usually kept, but it was moved due to the recent break-ins.
“Then the alarm starts ringing, and he just books it out of here after taking two cookies,” Law said.
She said the man didn’t break anything besides the front door.
According to the owner of Baking Me Crazy, the other two break-ins resulted in hundreds of dollars being stolen from one business and the other losing $20.
“We’re all kind of just on edge because he obviously is going to be coming back,” Law said.
Though she is frustrated, she also sympathizes with the RCMP.
“I told the cops, it’s not the cop’s fault at this point, it’s the judge or the court system because the cops are doing the work, but they’re just being released,” Law said.
According to the RCMP, businesses can increase security by installing additional lighting fixtures, investing in better cameras, decrease decorations that people could use to hide and lock up valuables.
Police are still investigating the recent break-ins.
