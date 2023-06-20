Fort St. John vehicle thief facing multiple charges

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a report of a stolen vehicle from the Fort St. John airport parking lot last week, the thief and vehicle have been located.
On the morning of June 15th, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a Ford F-350 stolen from the North Peace Airport parking lot overnight.
In collaboration with the owner, local officers found the stolen pickup truck near the Coffee Creek Subdivision, north of the city.
Frontline officers found William Taylor in the vehicle’s driver’s seat and arrested him for possession of stolen property.
At the time of the theft, Taylor was on multiple court-imposed conditions, including not occupying the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle.
Taylor was arrested and held for court. He faces charges of theft of motor vehicle over $5,000, possession of stolen property obtained by crime, mischief over $5,000, driving while prohibited and three counts of breach of release order.
