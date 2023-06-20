Dawson Creek man dead after disturbance in home

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A Dawson Creek man died over the weekend, and another may face multiple charges following a report of a disturbance in the community.
Police responded to the report on Sunday on the 1500 block of 92nd Avenue.
When police arrived, they reportedly discovered a man suffering from life-threatening injuries and provided medical care until BC Emergency Health Services arrived.
The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
Another man was taken into custody but has since been released pending charge approval, according to police.
The RCMP say the men knew one another and believe there is no ongoing risk to public safety.
“This is a tragic incident that resulted in the death of one man,” said Staff Sergeant Rob Hughes, Detachment Commander for the Dawson Creek RCMP.
“Supports are in place for those who have been impacted by this event, including our officers.”
The Dawson Creek RCMP general investigation section is investigating with assistance from E Division Major Crimes.
Anyone with information who has not spoken with police is asked to call the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3721.
