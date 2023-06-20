Crews continue work on fires near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Crews continue working on the South Peace Complex, consisting of the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek fires.
Sharon Nickel, a fire information officer for the South Peace Complex, said crews are continuing to work on establishing control lines around the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire using heavy equipment and existing roads.
She said crews are also doing mop-up on the fire’s east flank.
On the Peavine Creek wildfire, crews are working on mop-up operations on the north and south flanks.
Crews on both fires will continue to patrol for hotspots.
“We’ll see where the forecasted weather takes us,” Nickel added.
An incident management team of just under 20 people from the United States took over the complex as of Tuesday in Dawson Creek. The team will be operating much the same way as BCWS does, according to the fire service.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire remains out of control at approximately 25,095 hectares.
The Peavine Creek wildfire is being held at approximately 4,427 hectares.
No evacuation orders remain in the South Peace Complex, but an area restriction and some evacuation alerts are still in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
