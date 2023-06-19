Peavine Creek wildfire now being held

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The Peavine Creek wildfire is now being held, meaning the fire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).
About 139 firefighters, seven helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the South Peace Complex, which includes the Peavine Creek and West Kiskatinaw River wildfires.
The Peavine Creek wildfire remains at approximately 4,427 hectares and the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is still at about 25,095 hectares.
Structure protection personnel have been demobilized in the One Island Lake and Tumbler Ridge areas.
Karley Desrosiers, a fire information officer at the South Peace Complex, said an incident management team of just under 20 people from the United States will take over the complex as of Tuesday in Dawson Creek. The team will be operating much the same way as BCWS does.
The fire information officer said the order was put in quite a while ago in response to the lack of available resources across Canada and all of their incident management teams being deployed simultaneously at one point.
“Then, of course, as we think that this is going to be quite an extended season, it is to give everyone a break,” Desrosiers said.
Incident management teams assigned to any of the complexes work fourteen days on and four days off.
The area restriction put in place by BCWS has expanded and will remain in place until September 30th or until it is rescinded.
Desrosiers said a significant hazard in the area is danger trees, which are trees that could fall and harm residents or infrastructure.
“It’s really important for the public to avoid the area until we can get our danger tree assessors in there and make sure the roadways are safe,” Desrosiers said.
On Monday, crews will work primarily on mop-up, patrol and some direct attacks in areas where the fire is still more active.
Desrosiers said crews will be working in from the fire’s perimeter to make sure all hot spots are extinguished.
“Then we get a drone in to do an infrared aerial scan to identify additional hotspots, and they use those maps to go in and locate all remaining hotspots.”
No evacuation orders remain in the South Peace Complex, but an area restriction and some evacuation alerts are still in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
