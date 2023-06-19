Donnie Creek, Tommy Lakes Evacuation Order downgraded

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Donnie Creek and Tommy Lakes Evacuation Order #6 has been cancelled by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD).
According to the district, residents can return home and are now under evacuation alert #12.
Evacuation alert #12 includes:
- 4 kilometres east of Highway 97N between Sikanni Chief and Pink Mountain;
- due east from Pink Mountain to a point where it intersects with West Milligan Creek;
- due north 24 kilometres; and
- west to the point of intersection (Sikanni Chief 4 km east of Highway 97).
The latest information on evacuation alerts and orders can be found on PRRD’s website.
