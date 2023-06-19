Court Report: June 12th to 16th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from June 12th to 16th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, (June 12th) sentencing:
Davin William Wrechka (born 1985)
Wrechka was found guilty of driving without reasonable consideration for an incident in Fort St. John on March 9th, 2020. He was given fines totalling $1,150, including a victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime and a 9-month probation order.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, (June 14th) sentencing:
Arnold Ernest Smithson (born 1963)
Smithson was found guilty of two counts of breaching his release order in Taylor on January 23rd. He was sentenced to an 18-month probation order and given a suspended sentence, which is similar to a conditional discharge in that the accused is given conditions to follow.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, (June 16th) sentencing:
Karl Luer (born 1984)
Luer was found guilty of possession of stolen property under $5,000 for an incident in Fort St. John on April 12th, 2021. He was given a 12-month probation order and a suspended sentence.
Keven Allen Storozynsky (born 1976)
Luer was found guilty of a breach of undertaking for an incident in Fort St. John on November 14th, 2022. He was given a conditional discharge and a one-year probation order. A conditional discharge means the record won’t show a conviction if a person meets the conditions the judge sets.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, (June 12th) sentencing:
Tyrone Douglas Davis (born 1983)
Davis was found guilty of breaking, entering and committing an indictable offence for an incident in Moberly Lake on January 20th, 2022. He was sentenced to pay a $100 victim surcharge.
Allan Jacob Gundlach (born 1984)
Gundlach was found guilty of driving while prohibited for an incident in Dawson Creek on October 21st, 2021. He was given fines totalling $575, including a victim surcharge, 14 days in jail and a 12-month prohibition from driving.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, (June 13th) sentencing:
Benjamin Manny Aubry (born 1985)
Aubry was found guilty of driving while prohibited, or his license was suspended for an incident in Dawson Creek on January 4th. He was sentenced to fines totalling $575, including a victim surcharge.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, (June 15th) sentencing:
Bradley Alexander Cartwright (born 1986)
Cartwright was found guilty of assault for an incident in Farmington on January 21st, 2022. He was given a six-month probation order, a suspended sentence and a $100 victim surcharge.
