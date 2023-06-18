Evacuation order lifted for One Island Lake

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has lifted the last evacuation order for the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
Based on recommendations from B.C. Wildfire Service, the Peace River Regional District, has rescinded West Kiskatinaw River Evacuation Order #4 as of June 18, 2023, at 0900 hours (9:00 a.m.).
The order was in place for the community of One Island Lake and the areas listed below, and residents can return home. They are now under West Kiskatinaw River Evacuation Alert #3. The following areas are affected by this change:
- Starting at the intersection of Hwy 52 N and N Old Fellers Road, travel east to the One Island Lake bridge;
- following the Kiskatinaw River southeast to a point of intersection with Cutbank Creek;
- Continue east along Cutbank Creek from 1 km;
- Continue south for approximately 1 km, then travel east for 1.5 km to Hwy 52 E;
- Continue south along the west side of Hwy 52 E to km 195;
- Continue west along the Kiskatinaw River to the district of Tumbler Ridge boundary, including the Kiskatinaw FSR and Bearhole Lake Road;
- Continue north along the district of Tumbler Ridge boundary to km 80 Hwy 52 N; and
- Continue north along the east of Hwy 52 N to the intersection of Hwy 52 N and N Old Fellers Road.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire remains at approximately 25,095 hectares.
For updates on the wildfire, click here. To see a map of the evacuation alert, click here.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.