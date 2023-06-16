Predators welcome new head coaches

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The under-15 and under-13 Northeast BC Predators hockey teams have welcomed new head coaches for the 2023-2024 season.
Paul Wiens will replace Craig Brownlee as the under-15 Predators’ head coach. Wiens served as an assistant coach for the Predators club for the last three seasons.
According to a recent post on the Predators’ Facebook page, Wiens has plenty of local hockey experience under his belt and has spent the last ten years holding head coach and assistant coaching positions in the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association (FSJMHA). Wiens has played all levels in the FSJMHA and not only played for the Fort St. John Huskies from 1997 to 2001 but was also their assistant coach during the 2002-2003 season.
Weins had a nine-year tenure with the Fort St. John Senior Flyers, during which the Flyers won one North Peace Hockey League Championship, six provincial AAA Savage Cup titles, one AAA McKenzie Cup title, and one National Senior AAA Allan Cup Championship.
Wiens says he is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“I am very excited to help them excel, compete and grow as young female athletes,” said Wiens.
“This group has huge potential and high expectations, so growing as hockey players and being role model community members will be our priority.”
Myles Morris will be stepping in for Cole Lewis as the new head coach of the under-13 Predators for the 2023-2024 season.
Morris played minor hockey in Northwestern Ontario before playing for the Dryden Eagles.
In Southwestern Ontario, Morris played for Sir Sandford Fleming College, earning a silver medal at the CCAA National Championship in the 1999-2000 season.
When Morris saw his children taking an interest in hockey, he decided to try his hand at coaching with the under-13, under-15 boys teams and Dawson Creek Junior girls’ team.
Morris says he is excited to contribute to the growth of the under-13 Predators next season.
“I am excited to be part of the NEBC Predators organization in 2023 and 2024 to help continue the high standard of competitive female hockey that they have established in the northeast,” said Morris.
“I look forward to using the lessons that I have learned from the many great coaches I’ve played for and coached with and to encourage this group of hockey players to have fun and achieve the goals they set for themselves and our team.”
The under-18 Predators will see a familiar face next season as head coach Len Potvin will return.
Potvin, also vice president of the Predators’ organization, has coached the under-18 girls since 2020. Potvin says he is looking forward to another “rewarding” season with the Predators.
“I am really looking forward to a fourth season as the under-18 Predators’ coach,” said Potvin.
“The last three seasons have been rewarding. Each year as a team, we have improved. Each year brings twists and turns, ups and downs, that always result in great positive memories and rewarding team results. I’m looking forward to a great 2023-2024 season.”
More information about Predators’ hockey can be found on the club’s Facebook page.
