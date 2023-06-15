Scammers posing as firefighters to ask for donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Professional Firefighters Association is warning residents of scam calls from people claiming to be part of the organization.
According to the association, residents have been receiving phone calls from people claiming to be representatives of the firefighters association. The scammers are allegedly asking for donations for different causes.
The association said it does not fundraise via phone calls and has no affiliation with the people making the calls.
The firefighters association noted that the calls come up as local numbers though they are scam calls.
Energeticcity.ca reached out to the RCMP and fire department but did not receive a response by publication time.
According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, over 57,000 victims lost approximately $531 million to fraud in 2022.
For more information on scams and fraud, visit the Government of Canada’s website.
