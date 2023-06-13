PRRD to issue letter of support for women’s ministry

The Peace River Regional District will issue a letter of support to Rising Above Ministries FSJ, who’s seeking $10,000 from a BC Hydro GO Fund to create a women’s multipurpose residence for those battling addictions and other self-destructive behaviour.
The recommendation was passed by the PRRD at their June 8 board meeting, and passed unanimously with no comments or discussion by electoral directors.
Formerly the New Day in the Peace Ministries, the non-profit has changed their name in partnering with Rising Above Grande Prairie who is allowing the ministry to bring their program to Fort St. John.
In a May 4, 2023 letter to the PRRD, Rising Above Ministries stated that the purpose of the program is to help people with “Addictions, Anger issues, Low Self Esteem, Anxiety, or Self Sabotaging Behaviour that cause cycles of defeat.”
The plan is to start with a women’s ministry in the former New Day facility, and eventually add a men’s ministry in the next three years. Funding would be used to staff the residence.
Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.