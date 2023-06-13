City requests resident feedback on 2022 annual report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is looking for resident feedback after releasing its 2022 annual report earlier this week.
The 72-page annual report, which is required to be released to the public through the community charter, provides an overview of the city’s financial performance, accomplishments and activities over the previous year.
“[The report] serves as a valuable resource for the residents of Fort St. John and other interested parties, providing insights into the City’s operations and financial position,” the city said in a post on social media.
The report begins with an introductory section that profiles members of city staff and explains the structure of Fort St. John’s municipal government before delving into the city’s 2018-2022 strategic goals.
The introductory section also explains the city’s five interconnected pillars of its 2023-2027 strategic plan—vibrant community, relationships & advocacy, economic development, organizational excellence, and managing assets.
“These pillars encompass sustainable economic development, managing our assets effectively, building strong relationships and advocating for our city’s interests, fostering a vibrant community, and achieving operational excellence,” the report reads.
The financial section of the report begins on page 28 with the city’s financial condition indicators and continues with consolidated financial statements, a management report and an independent auditors report.
City council will review the report at its public meeting on Monday, June 26th, beginning at 6 p.m.
Those who wish to provide comments on the report can do so by attending the June 26th council meeting at City Hall, located at 10631 100th Street.
Residents can send in their feedback by emailing [email protected] or by mailing or hand delivering a letter to City Hall by Friday, June 23rd.
View the city’s 2022 annual report below.
