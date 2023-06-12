Thunderstorms expected in Peace region Tuesday afternoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to Environment Canada, rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms are expected in the Peace region from late Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts between 15 to 25 millimetres and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour are both expected.
According to Environment Canada, a cold front brings the risk of rain and thunderstorms, followed by gusty winds.
For the latest information on weather warnings, visit the Government of Canada’s website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.