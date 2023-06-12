Police seek witnesses after B.C. high school teacher charged with sexual assault

VANCOUVER — Mounties say a former British Columbia teacher has been charged with an alleged sexual assault of a student at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School in North Vancouver.
They say the assault is alleged to have happened while the man taught at the school between 2017 and 2019.
The RCMP say he was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault on May 2, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
They say he was arrested by police in Windsor, Ont., on June 6.
Police say they are aware of social media discussions between people who may have been impacted or had knowledge of the incident.
They are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.
The Canadian Press
