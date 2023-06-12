Local gymnasts excel at Gold Pan Invitational, Zone 8 Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local gymnasts representing the North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) returned from a successful weekend at the Gold Pan Invitational and Zone 8 Championships in Quesnel.
The athletes’ accomplishments from the weekend’s competitions include 32 first, 28 second, and 22 third-place finishes. According to NPGA manager Chantelle Yates, “they couldn’t even count” the number of ribbons earned between fourth and eighth places.
“There’s so many of them,” said Yates.
A handful of NPGA gymnasts received special awards over the weekend as well.
Brielle MacDougall received a special award for Most Captivating Artistry on the Floor.
Natalia Carroll and Abby Baker were recognized for Fantastic Flow for Bars.
Hunter Earl won special awards for Runner for Vault and Tidy Tumbler for Floor.
Alexis Moore received special recognition for Rapid Runner for Vault.
Lydia Marin won special awards for floor and beam.
Sophia MacDougall won All Around Zone 8 Champion for Xcel Bronze, and Anika Carroll won Floor Champion for Xcel Platinum.
Katie Yates left the championships with multiple wins, earning the titles of Vault, Bars, and Beam Champion for Xcel Platinum, along with the All-Around Xcel Champion for Xcel Platinum.
Yates says she and the NPGA staff are “so proud of all the accomplishments of the NPGA athletes over the season.”
“It’s been amazing to watch our athletes grow and develop this year, and continue to improve their skills and performances,” said Yates.
“We can’t wait to see what next year brings for them.”
According to Yates, eight athletes will head to Whistler this weekend for their season’s final competition.
“After that, we will start training for next season,” said Yates.
“We are looking forward to our first international competition taking us to Las Vegas in January.”
NPGA’s start of the new season kicks off in September.
