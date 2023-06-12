How to Start a Backyard Garden

If the rising cost of food has you thinking about growing some of your own vegetables this year, you are not alone. And a backyard vegetable garden comes with a number of benefits:
- Eating fruits and vegetables is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy.
- Growing some vegetables at home can help make eating healthy easier.
- Gardening boosts physical activity.
- Gardening is a natural stress reliever.
Here are a few things you can do to get started.
Location, Location, Location
The first step in starting a garden is to figure out where to locate it. You’ll want a spot that is exposed to the sun for most of the day, is sheltered from the wind and isn’t in a depression where water can pool and damage your plants’ roots.
Soil Supplements
Depending on your yard, you may need to buy some topsoil. Regardless of your soil conditions, you’ll want to top up with some compost or manure so your plants can thrive.
Wildlife Protection
Whether it’s squirrels or deer and other larger wildlife, animals will gladly help themselves to your produce if you don’t protect it. In some cases, you might be able to keep them away with scents they find offensive – garden centres sell predator urine for this purpose. You could also use reflective tapes, noise makers or a motion-activated sprinkler.
Choose the Right Plant
Not all vegetation will thrive in our climate, particularly since we live in the northern part of the province. Consult with your local garden centre to find out which plants will work best in your area. You should also be aware that some common garden plants – such as mint – will grow like weeds if you don’t contain them and trim them back.
Keep the Pests Away
- Plant companion flowers like marigolds and sunflowers that naturally discourage bugs from invading your garden.
- Plant in straight rows to make cultivating, harvesting and insect control easier.
- Monitor regularly for pests – catching the problem early is key! (Tip: remove the bottom third of leaves on tomato plants to help prevent mould and rot.)
- Remove weeds and insect-ravaged plants.
- Encourage beneficial insects (consider bordering your garden with plants that provide food sources like flowers that are rich in pollen and/or nectar).
- When necessary, apply a pesticide to control your specific pest problem. Consider whether you can target a specific problem by spot spraying rather than spraying the entire garden. (Note: all pesticides available in stores in Canada have been reviewed and approved by Health Canada. Just follow the label directions.)
