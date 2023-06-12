Court Report: June 5th – 9th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from June 5th to 9th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 5th sentencing:
Lyndsay Jenna Leigh Yellowdirt (born 1996)
Yellowdirt was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property. She was given a $500 recognizance after allegation. If she breaks the conditions laid out by the court, she must pay the $500.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 7th sentencing:
Jules Aric McCallum (born 1988)
McCallum was charged with assault with a weapon for an incident on November 12th, 2020. Earlier in 2023, he was given a three-month conditional sentence, a jail sentence to be served within Fort St. John, and an 18-month probation order. He was also ordered to report for DNA sample collection and pay a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
In March, the court order was changed, the conditional sentence order was suspended, and McCallum was sentenced to jail time served.
On June 7th, he was sentenced to jail time served, and the order was terminated.
Aleaha Summer Dawn Newhook (born 1997)
Newhook was found guilty of the impaired operation of a conveyance by drug or alcohol for an incident in Fort St. John on April 14th, 2021. She was given a $1,000 fine and a one-year prohibition from driving.
Alan James Renouf (born 1980)
Renouf was found guilty of breaking and entering with intent to commit offence for an incident on January 28th, 2022, in Fort St. John with Vern Douglas Goodings. Goodings was sentenced in April.
Renouf was given a three-month conditional sentence, a three-month probation order, and a $200 victim surcharge.
In April, Goodings was charged with breach of a probation order, flight from police, and breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence. He was sentenced to submit a DNA sample, jail time served, and an 18-month probation order.
Edgar Walter (born 1987)
Walter was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Fort St. John on January 6th, 2022. He was sentenced to a one-year, $500 recognizance after allegation.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 8th sentencing:
Mitchell Dexter Crossland (born 1992)
Crossland was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on January 29, 2022, in Taylor. He was sentenced to a $500, one-year recognizance after allegation.
Shauna Lynn Gach (born 1974)
Gach was found guilty of a breach of undertaking for an incident on December 1st, 2021, in Fort St. John. She was sentenced to jail time served.
Terence George Morris (born 1973)
Morris was found guilty of two counts of driving while prohibited or while his license was suspended, driving while disqualified, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, breach of release order, and impaired operation of a conveyance for incidents in Fort St. John and Quesnel from May 2020 to April 2021.
He was given fines totalling $675, including victim surcharges, a two-year prohibition from driving, and 258 days of jail time.
Trevor Dayton Williams (born 1974)
Williams was found guilty of two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, breach of undertaking, theft of $5,000 or under, theft over $5,000, motor vehicle theft, driving while disqualified and breach of release order. The incidents occurred in Fort St. John and Taylor from April 2021 to October 15th, 2022.
He was sentenced to a forfeiture, which allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime, jail time served, a ten-year prohibition from firearms, a ten-month conditional sentence, a one-year prohibition from driving, an $8,426.51 restitution, which requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses the victim suffered because of the crime, a one-year probation order and ordered to submit a DNA sample.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 9th sentencing:
Taydan Cheyenne Bass (born 2000)
Bass was found guilty of possessing a non-firearm prohibited weapon for an incident on September 19th, 2020, in Fort St. John. They were sentenced to forfeiture, a one-year probation order, and a suspended sentence, which is like a conditional discharge in that the accused is given conditions to follow.
Cheyanne Lynn MacDonald (born 1989)
MacDonald was found guilty of a breach of undertaking and assault for an incident on May 1st, 2022, in Fort St. John. She was given a conditional discharge and a two-year probation order.
Matthew James Douglas Needham (born 1991)
Needham was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on July 2nd, 2022, in Fort St. John. He was sentenced to a one-year, $500 recognizance after allegation.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, June 5th sentencing:
Allan Brian Allarie (born 1965)
Allarie was found guilty of driving while prohibited for an incident in Dawson Creek on June 12th, 2022. He was given fines totalling $1,725, including a victim surcharge and a two-year prohibition from driving.
Kyle Duncan Campbell (born 1986)
Campbell was found guilty of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present and driving while prohibited, or his license was suspended for an incident on March 23rd, 2021, in Sunset Prairie. He was sentenced to a 420-day conditional sentence, a forfeiture, a one-year probation order, a ten-year prohibition from firearms, and a $500 fine.
Paul Patrick Shane Chapman (born 1958)
Chapman was found guilty of having appeared in court and failed to attend court as required subsequently. He was given a $700 fine.
Stanley James Chapman (born 1956)
Chapman was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention for an incident in Tumbler Ridge on April 6th, 2022. He was given fines totalling $1,150, including a victim surcharge and a three-month prohibition from driving.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, June 6th sentencing:
Albert Alexander Arndt (born 1999)
Arndt was found guilty of possession of stolen property under $5,000 for an incident on November 4th, 2020, in Dawson Creek. He was given a conditional discharge and a four-month probation order.
Chelsea Nicole Barore (born 1984)
Barore was found guilty of a breach of probation order for an incident in Dawson Creek on August 24th, 2022. She was given a conditional discharge and a one-year probation order.
