Predators wrap up season of growth and accomplishment

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — All three North East BC Predators Female Rep Hockey teams recently wrapped up successful seasons full of growth and accomplishment.
The under-13, under-15, and under-18 teams achieved individual accomplishments and overcame challenges throughout the 2022-23 season while cheering each other on in the process.
According to Predators’ president Angela Ayre, the three teams implemented a sisterhood-like mentality, which was achieved by “affiliating.”
“Part of our player development strategy has been to affiliate as many of the younger teams with the older teams as possible,” said Ayre.
“If a team has a short bench one weekend, we draw from the other teams. So, if the U18 team needed extra players, we would draw from the U15, and the U15 team would draw from the U13 team.”
Ayre says, in doing so, the girls became invested in each other’s success.
“Everyone just really cares about each other. It’s awesome to see.”
U13 girls achieve Predators’ first Provincial medal
The under-13 Predators not only played their second-ever, full-time season but brought home the organization’s first-ever medal from provincials by winning silver in their gold-medal game against the Tri Cities.
Cole Lewis, head coach of the under-13 Predators, says it was remarkable to watch his team “put together their talent” on the ice at provincials.
“They have a super bright future. It’s going to be fun to watch them grow,” said Lewis.
“That silver medal is something nobody can ever take away from them for the rest of their lives. There are a lot of really good hockey players from Fort St. John who don’t have a provincial medal—so they’re definitely breaking down walls. ”
Aside from bringing home the organization’s first-ever medal from provincials, Lewis says his team travelled all over the province for exhibitions and tournaments as well.
Because the female hockey community in northern B.C. is small, all three Predators teams had to travel to places like Prince George, Mackenzie, and Williams Lake for their games.
“We went undefeated through the whole season, so that was pretty impressive,” said Lewis.
The under-13 team was also able to add a gold medal win at WickFest to their list of accomplishments this season.
U15 Predators end the season with a strong sense of belief in their gameplay
Although it was a struggle throughout the season for the under-15 Predators to get a full roster for each game, head coach Craig Brownlee said his team persevered and became a strong group of players.
“We had a mix-match of players throughout the year. We even helped with affiliate players for the U13 team. We played some games with only seven players,” said Brownlee.
“That was a pretty big accomplishment right there.”
The under-15 Predators also earned their first northern zone banner and placed fourth in provincials after a shot at the bronze medal game.
According to Brownlee, placing fourth was a massive accomplishment for his team after an unsuccessful experience at provincials the year before.
Brownlee said a 9-0 loss to Surrey the day before their game had some of the girls feeling doubtful as they headed into the bronze medal game against the Tri Cities.
“They played the game of their lives,” said Brownlee.
“We scored late in the third period to tie it up, and unfortunately, the other team scored during that overtime period. But in my eyes, it was already a success that we were a shot away from getting to a gold medal game at provincials.”
Brownlee says mental toughness is one thing his team will take away from the season.
“They now believe that they are a strong group of players,” said Brownlee.
“My hope is that they’ll all continue in hockey and do all the things they can in the off-season to get better.”
U18 Predator’s positive attitude leads the way for the younger Predators
Along with filling the leadership role by being the oldest of the three teams, the under-18 Predators’ positivity and resilience set an example for the younger players and contributed to their accomplishments throughout the season.
Although the girls didn’t find success at provincials in the form of a medal, head coach Len Potvin says every game his team played was extremely close in scoring.
“It proved to us that we were very competitive,” said Potvin.
“Although we didn’t get into the medal rounds, it certainly felt like we deserved to. We had good results.”
Potvin said beating Williams Lake at a tournament in Richmond at the end of October was a turning point for his team early in the season and led to placing second in the tournament.
“These girls showed that they were never out of a game,” said Potvin.
“If we were down by two or three goals – we always felt like we could win the game. That was very refreshing to watch this year.”
The girls’ next tournament was WickFest, where they also found success by finishing first in their division.
Potvin says a takeaway from the season was watching the competitive level grow within all three teams.
Creating equal opportunities
Ultimately, the goal of the North East BC Female Predators organization is to create equal opportunities in northern B.C. for girls who want to play hockey.
Ayre says the Predators hope to one day offer a program that allows their hockey players to stay in northeast B.C.
“At the end of the day, many female players want to play university hockey someday,” said Ayre.
“We would like to offer a program that connects those girls so they don’t have to leave home. They can stay in the northeast, play competitive hockey, and hopefully be connected with the university or post-secondary opportunities. That is our ultimate goal.”
More information on Predators’ hockey and how to get involved can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.