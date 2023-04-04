New doctors welcomed to Fort St. John

By News April 4, 2023 2 minutes of reading

A white building with blue on top and a sign that says ABC Medical Clinic.
ABC Medical Clinic in Fort St. John (Spencer Hall, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The ABC Medical Clinic has welcomed three new doctors: Dr. Stephan van Deventer, Dr. George Youssef and Dr. Dion Steer.

Dr. van Deventer is an orthopedic surgeon who prevents, diagnoses and treats disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles.

According to the North Peace Division of Family Practice, he will focus on total hip arthroplasty, partial and total knee arthroplasty and trauma.

Dr. Steer is a general surgeon who practiced in South Africa until he relocated to Fort St. John.

The North Peace Division of Family Practice says Dr. Youssef is a family doctor currently accepting new patients at the clinic. 

He and his wife relocated to the area from Prince George, where he practiced for over five years. His wife, Dr. Azza Makary, is also in her first year of medical residency in Fort St. John.

“I have been in North BC for a while and really loved it with its fascinating nature, lovely people and coherent communities,” Dr. Youssef said.

“However, once I moved to Fort St. John, I realized that this would be my place to live and work. I’m so excited to be here and would love to help the community and be a part of it!”

Those without a family doctor can contact the ABC Medical Clinic at 250-785-1220 to inquire about Dr. Youssef taking them on.

