FSJ Minor Lacrosse registration deadline Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The registration deadline for the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s 2023 season is on Thursday, April 6th.
According to the association’s website, registrations received after the deadline will be subject to team availability. If the team is full, the registration will be placed on a waitlist.
The season begins on April 11th and will run until the end of June.
More information on how to register can be found on the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s website and Facebook page.
