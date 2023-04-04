FSJ Minor Lacrosse registration deadline Thursday

The registration deadline for the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s  2023 season is on Thursday, April 6th.
By Sports April 4, 2023 1 minute of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

Registrations received after the April 6th deadline will be placed on a waitlist. ( Fort St John Lacrosse, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The registration deadline for the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s  2023 season is on Thursday, April 6th.

According to the association’s website, registrations received after the deadline will be subject to team availability. If the team is full, the registration will be placed on a waitlist. 

The season begins on April 11th and will run until the end of June.

More information on how to register can be found on the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s website and Facebook page.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.