Charlie Lake company fined $43k for burning pallets

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Kalia Resource Corporation in Charlie Lake has been fined $43,000 under the Environmental Management Act for burning wood pallets.
According to a post on Twitter from Environmental Compliance Enforcement, this was the third enforcement of the same issue for Kalia Resource.
A joint effort between the Integrated Environmental Enforcement Unit & the @_BCCOS led to Kalia Resources in #CharlieLake receiving a $43,000 administrative penalty for burning commercial pallets. This is the 3rd enforcement for the same issue. https://t.co/86FV8gDK2T pic.twitter.com/v9uNTEJuqE— Environmental Compliance BC (@ComplianceBC) April 3, 2023
A ruling and penalty were handed down on February 22nd, 2023, for the incident that occurred on January 24th, 2021.
An investigation into the incident was conducted by the Environmental Enforcement Unit and the BC Conservation Officer Service.
According to the Ministry of Environment’s ruling, conservation officers witnessed “many commercial pallets” being burned.
Kalia Resources argued at the hearing in January that it was “fallen trees, brush, and untreated blocking” being burned, not pallets.
Kalia also argued that the pallets the company had been paid to remove from another local company, Formula Powell, was not evidence the pallets had been burned. Kalia also said the pallets had been stacked for reuse.
A ministry adjudicator gave more weight to the conservation officer’s observations and stated there was no evidence that the pallets had been stacked for reuse.
The initial fine of $20,000 was increased to $43,000 due to a number of factors, including previous contraventions, penalties imposed, or orders issued, economic benefit to the company, and “additional relevant factors.”
During the hearing process, Kalia attempted to have the fee reduced, claiming Kalia was “essentially on the verge of bankruptcy” and, therefore, had no way to pay the fine.
The ministry adjudicator stated that this would be something the ministry could consider in its decision. However, a reduction was not warranted due to a lack of evidence to support the claim.
The complete final ruling from the ministry can be read below:
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.