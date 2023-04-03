Warmer-than-average temperatures expected to drop later in April

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace region will see warm temperatures in the first half of April and possibly colder-than-average temperatures for the latter half.
Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in the next ten days or so, the region is likely to experience temperatures above average.
In the middle of April, temperatures will begin to cool again.
“It’s not every day is going to be cold, there’s just a stronger signal that there can be some cold returning kind of mid-April and into the end of April,” Lee said.
He said Tuesday might bring more snow to the region and warmer temperatures through Easter weekend.
“But after that, once we get into, kind of mid-April and the 13th or so, we do see a drop of temperatures again,” Lee said.
In Fort St. John, Environment Canada reports periods of snow to start Monday night, amounting to two to four centimetres, with a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius and a wind chill of minus 12 degrees Celsius overnight.
On Tuesday, Environment Canada reports a high of minus 1 degrees Celsius and a wind chill of minus 12 degrees Celsius in the morning and minus 3 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. Tuesday evening will reportedly be clear with a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.