VIDEO: Halfway River bridge now open to traffic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro’s Halfway River bridge opened to traffic earlier this week, along with three kilometres of new highway.
The new bridge is one kilometre in length, and the fifth and final bridge to reach completion as part of the Highway 29 realignment project.
