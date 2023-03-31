Rotary Mother’s Day Run returns in May

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Rotary Mother’s Day Run is taking place again this year at Surerus Park and includes 10, 5 and 2.5-kilometre race routes.
The Rotary Club says each registrant will receive a swag bag with items from local sponsors, and the first 350 mothers to cross the finish line will be given a Mother’s Day flower.
The event will be timed this year, and prizes will be given to those with the best times.
Rotary chefs will serve pancakes for all race participants, and non-participants can bring a non-perishable item or other donation to join in on the breakfast.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.
According to the Rotary Club, the Rotary Mother’s Day Run has raised over $100,000 since 2012 to help families in need in the community.
“We are thrilled to bring back the Rotary Mother’s Day Run and Pancake Breakfast for another year,” said event organizer Patricia Budgell.
“It’s a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day, get some exercise, and support a worthy cause in our community. We are grateful to all our sponsors, participants, and volunteers who have made this event a success year after year.”
On Sunday, May 14th, there will also be a pancake breakfast and an obstacle course for all ages.
Registration for the event is open at Stride & Glide Sports for $32, including a registration fee. Registration for those ten and under is free.
For more information, visit Stride & Glide’s page on the event.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.