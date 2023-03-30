Ten new therapy dogs welcomed in Peace

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After two evenings of evaluations, ten new therapy dogs have been welcomed into the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program locally.
Faye Anstey, an evaluator for St. John Ambulance, says the therapy dogs “bring a moment of joy to the community.”
The program now has 12 dogs in the Peace region, between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.
“We can all agree that dogs definitely bring joy to people. They help calm us down,” Anstey said.
“It’s about volunteering with your dog and creating connections with the community. At the hospital, at care homes, libraries, anywhere where somebody just needs a little pick me up.”
The evaluators look for someone who can volunteer an hour a week to work with a vulnerable population. Each volunteer is also required to provide a criminal record check.
“For the puppies, they need to not be on a raw food diet, a minimum of a year old. They have to be in your home for at least six months,” Anstey said.
“All of their vaccinations and that sort of thing have to be up to date and just a well-groomed puppy.”
She said a range of breeds joined the program in the last couple of days.
“Two german shorthair pointers, we have a retriever, a hound mix, we’ve got a couple teeny, tiny ones,” Anstey said.
“They just come in all shapes and sizes. A Bernese yesterday, it was a dog named Sue, and he was adorable and just right for the job, just wanted to be loved and smiling and a very good awareness of his owner.”
The program has recently started up again following the pandemic lockdowns.
Anstey said they would return twice yearly for evaluations if needed.
For more information, visit the St. John Ambulance website on the therapy dog program.
The full interview with Anstey (and Hank!) can be viewed below:
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.