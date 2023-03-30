Huskies schedule for provincials released

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The game schedule for the Fort St. John Huskies’ upcoming Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships next weekend in Okotoks has been released.
Hosted by the Okotoks Bisons at the Pason Centennial Arena, all six competing teams are entered in a round-robin format, playing four games over four days. This year, instead of a semi-final game, the final four teams will compete in a bronze medal and championship game.
The bronze medal and championship games take place on Sunday, April 9th — the final day of provincials.
The teams that rank third and fourth out of the round-robin will compete in the bronze medal game at 10:00 a.m. The second and first-place teams will face off in the championship game at 2:00 p.m.
All games scheduled are in Mountain Daylight time, one hour ahead of local time in the Peace region.
The Huskies’ first game kicks off on Wednesday, April 5th, against the Okotoks Bisons. Last year, the Huskies defeated the Bisons in the semi-final before bringing home their provincial championship title after a 6-0 shutout win against the Cochrane Generals.
Next up, the Huskies will take on the Sherwood Park Knights for the first time in game two, before facing off against the Wainwright Bisons in game three. The Huskies played the Wainwright Bisons twice before, in the 2019 provincials in Wetaskiwin. Both games resulted in a loss for the Huskies.
On Saturday, the Huskies will meet another team for the first time as they hit the ice to take on the CBHA Rangers.
Huskies fans can tune into provincials on HNLive, a paid-streaming service, at https://video.hnlive.ca/en.
For more information on provincials, visit the Huskies’ Facebook page.
