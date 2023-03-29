Cheaper to get your license than to get caught without

The Fort St. John RCMP pulled over a motorcyclist on Highway 97 over the weekend for driving without a license or insurance.
A motorcycle strapped to a tow truck bed on the roadside with buildings and signs in the background.
Motorcycle being impounded. (Fort St. John RCMP, Twitter)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP pulled over a motorcyclist on Highway 97 over the weekend for driving without a license or insurance.

According to a Tweet from the detachment, the driver was issued violation tickets, and the bike was impounded for seven days. Police said they were told by the tow truck driver that it was the first motorcycle impoundment of the season.

If caught driving without insurance, you will be subject to a fine of up to $250 and possible imprisonment of up to 3 months, according to the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the Government of B.C. website, the first offence of driving without a license is a violation ticket, and officers will not permit you to continue to drive.

The second offence results in an impoundment of up to seven days, whether or not you own the vehicle, and a prohibition from driving until you have a valid license and have paid the fines.

Any future offences will be a charge of “driving while prohibited,” which includes a $500 fine and up to six months in jail for only the first offence.

On top of the fines from the RCMP, there are impound and tow charges to keep in mind.

Tow charges start at $81.22-$84.25 and can go up based on how long it takes and other resources used.

Daily storage fees in Fort St. John’s zone are between $11.77 and $16.35 daily.

On the lowest possible end of the spectrum, tow and impound fees for seven days would be $163.31.

Getting your motorcycle license costs $65 to $110 through ICBC, making it approximately $300 cheaper, or more, than all the fines and charges for driving without a license and insurance.

