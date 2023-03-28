Sikh Heritage month to be recognized in Fort St. John

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Members of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and the Fort St. John Cultural Society recently spoke with Fort St. John council to have April proclaimed as Sikh Heritage Month.
Shubhdeep Kaur says the proclamation was sought to recognize the Sikh community in Fort St. John, highlight Sikh Canadian history, and fall in line with Sikh celebrations during April.
“The month of April marks the birth of Khalsa and his teachings of equality, community service and social justice. Vaisakhi is celebrated in April every year, and it marks the Sikh New Year,” Kaur explained.
According to the presentation, the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple was founded in Fort St. John in 1987 and serves both the Sikh and wider community by offering free lunches on Sundays, regardless of faith.
Kaur also detailed a little of her own story, saying she had moved from Toronto to Fort St. John nine years ago and was raising her two children in the community.
City council motioned to proclaim April as Sikh Heritage Month in Fort St. John, which will include the Sikh flag being flown at city hall for the duration of the month.
This proclamation comes after a protest in Fort St. John on March 25th concerning Sikh human rights issues in India.
The full letter to council on the proclamation can be read below:
