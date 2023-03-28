Huskies headed to provincials after fourth-straight championship win

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are headed to provincials after bringing home their fourth consecutive NWJHL championship on Monday.
Finishing off an intense series against the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings, the Huskies took game six 5-4 in the third round of overtime.
According to head coach Todd Alexander, over 200 local fans made the trip to Grande Prairie to show their support at Monday night’s game. All four of the Huskies’ consecutive championship wins have happened on the road.
“They hung in there the whole game. They were loud, and they helped us get through that marathon of six periods,” said Alexander.
“I think it’s cool if you get an opportunity to win at home and share that with the fans, but winning championships is winning championships. You take them as they come, it doesn’t matter if they’re on the road, or if they’re at home.”
With a record-breaking win streak, and another championship win, this season has shaped up to be one of the Huskies’ all-time bests, but Alexander says now, his team’s eyes are set on “the one big goal” — winning provincials for the second year in a row.
“We’ve got an opportunity to go back there and defend our title, and that’s where the focus is right now,” said Alexander.
“That’s the way we’re geared, and that’s the way we operate around here. “
Alexander says his team will “continue playing to their standard” as they head into the 2023 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships early next month.
“It’s a little bit different when we go down there. Its teams we haven’t seen, the style of play is a lot faster, everybody’s got great players,” said Alexander.
“In a way, it does play into our hand a bit because that’s the style of game we play all year long. The other teams down there are a fast brand of hockey, and we’re looking forward to playing that speed of game.”
Provincials kick off from April 6th to April 9th in Okotoks. A schedule for the Huskies’ games during the tournament will be released within the next few days.
