Team Gauthier announces disbandment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Team Gauthier announced Monday that they are disbanding after competing for an entire season together.
Team Gauthier, based in Victoria, includes Sterling Middleton from Fort St. John, Jason Ginter from Dawson Creek, Jacques Gauthier and Alex Horvath.
The team is going their separate ways as Gauthier has decided to take on a new role and opportunity outside British Columbia.
“I loved everything about playing in B.C.,” Gauthier said.
“It was truly an honour for me to represent such a beautiful province with such a deeply talented curling field at the national level alongside these other guys. Your teammates become like family, and I am so grateful to have been welcomed into this group.”
Middleton, Ginter and Horvath will be exploring their opportunities for the next season.
In a release, the team said they accomplished something they all wanted to do since they fell in love with the game, competing at the Brier in London, Ontario.
“The memories made in London competing for the men’s national championship are invaluable and ones we will forever cherish,” the boys said in the release.
They thanked their coach, Bryan Miki, for helping them with their big dreams and their fifth man, Rick Sawatsky, for showing them the ropes at their first Brier.
The team also thanked their sponsors, including MVP Oilfield Services, Mountainview Safety Services, Big League Utilities, Rogers Trucking, S&S Turbines and others.
The full release can be found on Team Gauthier’s Facebook page.
