Saulteau First Nations host annual education and career fair

MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — Saulteau First Nations recently held its annual education and career fair to show future opportunities available for Indigenous students in Grades 10 to 12.
The event was held at Saulteau’s band hall on March 9th, 2023, focusing on enhancing students’ engagement by connecting with various companies and educational institutions in the Peace region.
Event coordinator Cheri Koenig says the careers fair aims to increase awareness of work-related opportunities for local Indigenous students.
“By bringing diverse organizations to Saulteau, we want to ensure that students can make the best possible career decision,” said Koeing.
Approximately 100 students and teachers attended the event, which featured booths from 25 different organizations. The event was also open to students from Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge.
Hannah Movold, an education assistant at Saulteau, says these events are an excellent resource for students and employers looking for interested candidates.
Companies participating in these events recognize the difficulties Indigenous students face in advancing in their respective careers, according to Movold.
“Through these education and career fairs, we hope to give confidence to our students that they can also become an influential part of these major work and educational organizations.”
According to Northern Health, participating in Saulteau’s career fairs is essential to achieving a more inclusive and diverse workplace.
“Our company as a whole commits to participate with First Nation communities, and we make an effort to make sure we have positions available for those communities and welcome them. We were invited last year to this event, which was successful. We are here again this year for the same reasons,” said Byron Stewart, Northeast recruitment and retention ambassador for Northern Health.
Koenig said Saulteau First Nation will continue supporting initiatives that allow Indigenous kids to break social and economic barriers by providing them with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.
