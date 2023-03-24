City to make procurements through Kinetic GPO

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has announced its intent to participate in procurements through Kinetic GPO, a cooperative purchasing organization.
Kinetic GPO is a cooperative purchasing organization that allows municipalities, health organizations, and non-profit organizations to get discounts on supplies.
Chief Financial Officer for the City of Fort St. John, David Joy, says this process is to help the city make the most affordable choices without losing the connection with local contractors.
“There’s many municipalities that are choosing to do this to get better prices,” Joy said.
“We are already facing great inflationary pressures in regard to our budget this year in 2023. We’ve had to really adjust our tax revenue to counterbalance what we’ve experienced over the last few years. But we’re hoping to be a little better at purchasing things at a lower price.”
Kinetic GPO is one of two cooperative purchasing organizations the city works with, the other being Canoe Procurement Group Canada, according to Joy.
Cooperative purchasing groups are businesses that leverage the purchasing power of multiple companies or groups to get discounts from suppliers, contractors, and retailers.
The city will make “one or more” procurements through Kinetic GPO between March 1st, 2023 and December 31st, 2023.
For more information about Kinetic GPO, visit their website.
