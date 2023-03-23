WorkBC hosting job fair in Chetwynd

In support of those affected by the Canfor Chetwynd Mill Closure, WorkBC is hosting a job fair at the district’s recreation centre.
By News March 23, 2023 1 minute of reading
A photo of Chetwynd's rec centre with vehicles in front.
Chetwynd’s rec centre. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

CHETWYND, B.C. — In support of those affected by the Canfor Chetwynd Mill Closure, WorkBC is hosting a job fair at the district’s recreation centre.

The Canfor Chetwynd Mill Closure Transition Job Fair is in partnership with the Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce, the District of Chetwynd and the Canfor Community Transition Team.

“This is a great opportunity for job-seekers to connect with regional and other provincial employers,” said Naomi Larsen, executive director of the Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce. 

“We want to make sure that the employees and their families of our community’s largest employer have the best opportunities available to ensure they have continued employment.”

Though it is called the Canfor Chetwynd Mill Closure Transition Job Fair, Larsen says it is open to the entire community, free of charge for employers and those seeking employment.

The executive director says more than 25 employers will be attending.

The fair will be held on Tuesday, March 28th, at the Chetwynd Recreation Centre’s Cottonwood Hall, at 4512 North Access Road, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lunch will be provided to all attendees.

For more resources on the Canfor Closure, visit the Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce’s website.

