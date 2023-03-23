Wild Kidz Camp coming to Fort St. John, Dawson Creek

Kids in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek will have the chance to learn how to navigate in the wilderness through this year’s Wild Kidz camps.
Wild Kidz Camp 2021. (BCWF)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Kids in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek will have the chance to learn how to navigate in the wilderness through this year’s Wild Kidz camps.

The BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) is hosting a couple of Wild Kidz camps for kids ages eight to 14 throughout the summer before heading to the Peace region in August.

From August 14th to 18th, the Wild Kidz Camp will be hosted in Dawson Creek and will take place in Fort St. John between August 21st to 25th.

Registered kids will learn outdoor skills like building a fire, making a shelter and navigating. They’ll also learn wilderness safety and about their community’s wild spaces.

Since 2009, the BCWF has hosted 712 kids at 29 camps in 14 communities.

Visit BCWF’s website to register and learn more about the camps.

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

