Wild Kidz Camp coming to Fort St. John, Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Kids in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek will have the chance to learn how to navigate in the wilderness through this year’s Wild Kidz camps.
The BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) is hosting a couple of Wild Kidz camps for kids ages eight to 14 throughout the summer before heading to the Peace region in August.
From August 14th to 18th, the Wild Kidz Camp will be hosted in Dawson Creek and will take place in Fort St. John between August 21st to 25th.
Registered kids will learn outdoor skills like building a fire, making a shelter and navigating. They’ll also learn wilderness safety and about their community’s wild spaces.
Since 2009, the BCWF has hosted 712 kids at 29 camps in 14 communities.
Visit BCWF’s website to register and learn more about the camps.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.